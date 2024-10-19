Garbers throws 4 TDs and runs for another as UCLA snaps 5-game skid and wins in Big Ten.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Garbers set carreer highs with four touchdowns passes, 383 yards throwing and a 49-yard TD run on Saturday, leading UCLA to its first Big Ten Conference victory with a 35-32 decision over slumping Rutgers that ended a five-game losing streak.

Garbers completed 32 of 38 passes and connected on scoring passes of 5-yards to Logan Loya, 22 to T.J. Harden, 67 to Keegan Jones and 9 to New Jersey product Jalen Berger as UCLA (2-5, 1-4) handed the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss.

UCLA can into the game as the only team in FBS to not have scored 20 points in a game this season. That streak was over by halftime as UCLA took a 21-10 lead. Garbers threw two TDs and had his long scramble as Eric Bieniemy’s offense finally figured things out for coach DeShaun Foster.

The Bruins, who gained a season-high 478 yards, had not had a six-game losing streak since the end of the 2017 season and the start of 2018.

Defending conference rushing champion Kyle Monangai’s third touchdown got Rutgers within 35-32, but Grant Gray recovered the onside kick and UCLA ran out the clock. Gray actually returned the kick roughly 50 yards for an apparent touchdown but it was nullified because a teammate signaled for a fair catch.

The Scarlet Knights get within 21-19 in the third quarter with the first touchdown and a Jai Patel field goal.

Two plays later, Garbers threw a short swing pass to Jones on a play Rutgers blew the coverage. The running back scampered down the Rutgers sideline untouched for a score. It was the Bruins longest pass play this seasson and it was never close until the end.

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has his best game in weeks, scoring on an early 1-yard sneak while hitting 18 of 30 for 287 yards. Patel finished with two field goals. Monagai had 106 yards rushing on 19 carries and tallied on tuns 6, 5 and 1 yard.

Big picture

UCLA: It’s best game of the year, especially offensively. Garbers hit 84% of his passes.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are in trouble. Their strength is their defense and it has given up 77 points in the past two games. The tackling has been horrible and too many players have been hurt in recent weeks, particularly defensive end Aaron Lewis.

Up next:

UCLA: Has a bye next week and returns to action at Nebraska on Nov. 2.

Rutgers: At Southern Cal on Friday night.

___

