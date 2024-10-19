Haitians leave their homes in several neighborhoods to escape more gang violence in the capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs have attacked in several neighborhoods of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, forcing many people to leave their homes after gunfire raged through the night. Authorities did not immediately release casualty information Saturday. Haiti’s police union said on its social media channels that the ongoing attacks in the neighborhood of Solino could mean losing control of the entire city to gang violence. On Thursday, at least one woman was killed as gangs opened fire in Solino, St. Michel, Tabarre 27 and other neighborhoods. Radio Télé Métronome reported that the swearing in of Haiti’s provisional electoral council scheduled for Friday in downtown Port-au-Prince was moved to a safer area.

