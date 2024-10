After a weekend of sunny and comfortable weather, we're starting to warm back up a bit. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, only a couple of degrees above normal.

High pressure building in across the Desert Southwest will increase temps through midweek, with highs stabilizing in the mid-to-upper 90s for much of the week.

Average temps this time of year hover near 90, so you can seen how much above those seasonal norms we will be.