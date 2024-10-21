South Korea calls for immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops allegedly in Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has summoned the Russian ambassador to demand the immediate pullout of North Korean troops allegedly deployed in Russia. South Korea’s spy agency said last week it had confirmed that North Korea sent 1,500 special operation forces to Russia earlier this month to support Russia’s war against Ukraine. During a meeting with Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev on Monday, Vice South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun “condemned in the strongest terms” North Korea’s troop dispatch that he said poses “grave security threat” to South Korea and the international community.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.