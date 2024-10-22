Yankees could put 13 pitchers on roster for World Series against Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees may add a 13th pitcher to their roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York had 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after going with 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the Division Series versus Kansas City.

“Could be 13. We’ll see,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes, sidelined since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, was scheduled to throw batting practice Tuesday and could be added to the roster, which must be submitted about seven hours before Friday’s opener in Los Angeles.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who recovered from two fractured fingers, was added for the series against the Guardians along with right-hander Marcus Stroman. New York dropped first baseman Ben Rice and speedy outfielder Duke Ellis.

In addition to starters Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, the Yankees included right-handers Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, Ian Hamilton and Marcus Stroman, and left-handers Tim Hill and Tim Mayza against Cleveland.

Hamilton strained a calf muscle while covering first base in Game 3 last Thursday and was replaced the following day by right-hander Mark Leiter Jr.

New York is seeking its 28th title and first since 2009.

