Britain’s prime minister rejects a claim by the Trump campaign about election interference

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rejected a claim by Donald Trump’s campaign that his Labour Party is illegally interfering in the U.S. presidential election. A statement on Trump’s website says an official complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission against the Labour Party and the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris alleging “illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections.” The complaint referred in part to media reports about meetings between Labour and Democrat officials. Starmer says any party members in the U.S. are there as volunteers.

