Building collapses during heavy rains in southern India city, killing at least 5 workers

BENGALURU, India (AP) — A seven-story building under construction has collapsed in southern India, killing at least five workers and trapping three others in the debris. Police said 13 people have been rescued so far by fire and disaster response teams. The building collapsed during heavy rains Tuesday in the Babusapalya area of Bengaluru, one of India’s information and technology hubs. The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. Such accidents are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September. Regulations are poorly enforced, and some builders to cut corners and use substandard materials.

