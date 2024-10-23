Fresh tension grips Bangladesh as student protesters demand president’s resignation

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Political tension in Bangladesh is growing anew after a leading student group called for the country’s figurehead president to resign over comments he made that appeared to call into question former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation in August. The student group set a two-day deadline for President Mohammed Shahabuddin to step down. Hundreds of protesters rallied in the nation’s capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday while hundreds of others attempted to storm the presidential palace. The political turmoil began after Shahabuddin told a Bengali-language newspaper earlier this week that he had no evidence of Hasina’s resignation letter after she fled to India in August amid a student-led uprising.

