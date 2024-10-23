Funeral home owners accused of storing decaying bodies expected to plead guilty to COVID-19 fraud

DENVER (AP) — Colorado funeral home owners accused of misspending nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds are expected to plead guilty to federal charges. Jon and Carie Hallford have been charged with 15 federal offenses related to defrauding the U.S. government and the funeral home’s customers. They are expected to plead guilty Thursday. Over 200 criminal counts are already pending against the couple. Prosecutors say the Hallfords stashed 190 decaying bodies in a funeral home storage building and sent grieving families fake ashes. Court documents say the Hallfords used the pandemic aid to buy expensive cars, cryptocurrency and trips. Representatives for both have declined to comment.

