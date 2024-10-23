Hong Kong discovers dinosaur fossils for the first time

HONG KONG (AP) — Officials in Hong Kong say they have discovered dinosaur fossils in the city for the first time on a remote, uninhabited island that’s part of a geopark. Experts have initially confirmed the fossils were part of a large dinosaur from the Cretaceous period, about 145 million to 66 million years ago, the government said in a statement. They will need to conduct further studies to confirm the species of the dinosaur. The fossils were found in a sedimentary rock found on Port Island in the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark in the city’s northeastern waters.

