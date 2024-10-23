India evacuates hundreds of thousands of people and shuts schools as it braces for a tropical storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams brace for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Tropical Storm Dana is expected to intensify, with winds gusting up to 74 mph, before pushing toward the country’s eastern coastline, where it is set to make landfall late Thursday and early Friday, according to India’s Meteorological Department. The storm is expected to affect parts of Odisha state, while strong winds and rains have also begun lashing parts of neighboring West Bengal state. Scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in India and changing climate patterns have caused them to intensify.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.