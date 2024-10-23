Pennsylvania high court gives voters provisional option if their mail ballots get rejected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled people whose mail ballots are rejected for not following technical procedures in state law can cast provisional ballots. That decision Wednesday is sure to affect some of the thousands of mail-in votes experts say are likely to be rejected this fall for not following all of the mail-in voting procedures Pennsylvania requires. The state’s status as the swing state with the most electoral votes in the close presidential election, now in its final two weeks, puts the court decision under heightened public scrutiny as the parties scrape for votes.

