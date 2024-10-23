Some Liberal lawmakers ask Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to run for a fourth term

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing one of the biggest tests of his political career as some lawmakers in his party are urging him not to run for a fourth term. Three Liberal members of Parliament said they were among a total of 20 lawmakers from the party to have signed a letter asking Trudeau to step down before the next election. There are 153 Liberals in the House of Commons. The prime minister was smiling as he made his way into the meeting with Liberal lawmakers, but he didn’t offer any comment. He has said he plans on running again.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.