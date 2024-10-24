Elections board deadlocks in dispute over Ohio congresswoman’s residency

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A county elections board is deadlocked about whether a Democratic member of Congress from Ohio resides in her Akron district. Thursday’s tie vote along party lines by the Summit County Board of Elections means the state’s Republican secretary of state will have to break the tie. The challenge to U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes’ residency was launched by a Republican political activist. She faces Republican nominee Kevin Coughlin in the Nov. 5 election. This contest is considered among the nation’s tightest House races. The case doesn’t affect Sykes’ candidacy and officials seemed to agree that nothing currently stops Sykes from voting for herself in Akron.

