EPA imposes stricter standards to protect children from exposure to lead paint

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing strict new limits on dust from lead-based paint in older homes and child-care facilities. The move comes two weeks after it set a nationwide deadline for removal of lead pipes. A final rule announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency limits lead dust on floors and window sills to levels that cannot be detected. Paint that contains lead was banned in 1978, but more than 30 million American homes are believed to still contain it. That includes nearly 4 million homes where children under the age of six live. The EPA said the new rule will bring the United States closer to eradicating lead-based paint hazards from homes and child care facilities for good.

