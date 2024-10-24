Indonesia says its coast guard drove away Chinese ship that interrupted survey in disputed sea

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian patrol ships drove a Chinese coast guard vessel away from a survey vessel in a disputed area of the South China Sea for the second time in four days, Indonesian authorities said Thursday. Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency said the Chinese ship twice approached the MV Geo Coral, interrupting a seismic data survey being conducted by the state energy company PT Pertamina in a part of the South China Sea claimed by both countries. Chinese ships have regularly entered the area Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea, fueling tensions between the countries.

