Man who pleaded guilty in Indiana mall shootingthat wounded 1 gets home detention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in a shooting that wounded one person inside an Indiana shopping mall last year has been sentenced to one year of home detention. A magistrate sentenced 28-year-old Quentin A. Lewis of Fort Wayne on Wednesday to three years with two years suspended. The remaining year of Lewis’ sentence will be served in the county’s home detention program, followed by two years of probation. He pleaded guilty last month to criminal recklessness in the September 2023 shooting at Fort Wayne’s Glenbrook Square that left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

