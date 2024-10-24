Menendez brothers resentencing spurs discussions on male sexual abuse, mental health impacts

The Menendez case takes another turn, as an attorney recommends resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez who are serving life prison terms without the possibility of parole for killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989, in light of new evidence of alleged sexual abuse by their father.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said today his office will recommend that a judge re-sentence the Menendez brothers.

The decision has reignited discussions about male sexual abuse and the psychological trauma survivors face.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), an estimated 2.78 million men in the United States have been victims of attempted or completed rape as of 1998.

Dr. Jon Conte testified at the Menendez's first trial.

"The thing to remember is in the 35 years that they've been in prison, we learned a huge amount about abuse that we knew, but that the public didn't appreciate," Dr. Conte said. "For example, that boys can be sexually abused or that powerful adults who look like they're pillars of our society, that they might abuse their own children."

He said some victims of sexual abused may be triggered by the case.

"It may lead some boy victims and maybe females to come out who were not willing to disclose before," Dr. Conte said. "The harsh reality is the majority of sexual abused children still do not disclose."

Among male victims of completed or attempted rape, about 71% first experienced such victimization prior to age 25 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about what this case means for survivors of sexual abuse and the potential mental health challenges they face.

