Rams WR Puka Nacua will play against the Vikings after a 5-game absence with a knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve after a five-game absence, and he will be available to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Cooper Kupp also will return from a four-game injury absence for the Rams (2-4) against Minnesota (5-1).

Nacua has been out since he sprained a ligament in his knee during the first half of the Rams’ season-opening loss to Detroit last month. He was designated to return to practice during the Rams’ short week of preparation for Minnesota, and the team determined in pregame warmups that the record-setting wideout was ready to play.

Nacua made the Pro Bowl last year after his unprecedented debut season. The fifth-round pick was the most productive rookie receiver in NFL history, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards — both league records for rookies — and six touchdowns.

He also set NFL rookie records for the most catches in a game (15 against San Francisco) and yards receiving in a playoff game (181 against Detroit).

But Nacua was slowed in training camp by a knee injury this year. He caught four passes for 35 yards in the season opener against the Lions before aggravating the injury, and he went on injured reserve days later.

The Rams then lost Kupp to an ankle injury in Week 2, and coach Sean McVay’s team has struggled for offense without Matthew Stafford’s top two playmakers. Stafford has thrown only three touchdown passes this season, and just two in the past five games.

The Rams put linebacker Troy Reeder on injured reserve to make room for Nacua. Reeder, who starts and sometimes calls the defensive signals for Los Angeles, has a hamstring injury.

Kupp was all but certain to play against the Vikings after he sat out last week’s victory over Las Vegas. The Super Bowl 56 MVP is also the target of numerous trade rumors.

