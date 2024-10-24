The Biden administration is launching an investigation of competition in air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is investigating the state of competition in air travel. The Justice Department and the Transportation Department announced the investigation on Thursday. The administration says it will look at the effect of mergers and joint ventures between airlines, and what it calls anticompetitive behavior by companies. Four airlines dominate the U.S. airline industry — United, Delta, American and Southwest. The administration says it will also look into the way air travel is priced and sold, and airline frequent-flyer programs. The Justice and Transportation departments will take public comments until Dec. 23.

