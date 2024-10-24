Tropical Storm Dana makes landfall along India’s eastern coast, bringing heavy rains and strong wind

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dana has made landfall along India’s eastern coast, uprooting trees with its torrential rains and strong winds. The storm entered Odisha state late Thursday night with maximum sustained winds of around 110 kilometers per hour and gusts expected up to 120 kph. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that the landfall process is expected to continue Friday morning as the storm pushes further into northern Odisha before gradually weakening over the next few hours. Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia. Global warming driven by planet-heating gases has caused them to become more extreme and unpredictable.

