Vote-weary Bulgarians face a seventh general election in just over 3 years

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians will cast ballots on Sunday in the seventh general elections in just over three years as their country faces growing political instability that might further enhance the popularity of pro-Russian and far-right groups. Of the six elections since 2021, only two have produced an elected government, but they both collapsed after trying to introduce reforms, take on graft, and reduce reliance on Russia. The most recent election, held in June, produced no clear winner. The seven groups elected to the fragmented legislature were unable to put together a viable coalition. Observers suggest that the coming vote will produce more of the same and that chances for an immediate end of the political stalemate are low.

