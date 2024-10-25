AP Decision Note: What to expect in Oklahoma on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is looking to continue his winning streak in Oklahoma as he competes with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for the state’s seven electoral votes. Oklahoma voters will also decide races for Congress, the state Legislature and will consider an effort to amend the state constitution to bar noncitizens from voting. Oklahoma is one of the most reliably Republican states in the country. The Republican presidential nominee has received at least 65% of the vote there in the last five elections. The state’s five Republican U.S. House incumbents are all seeking reelection in safe districts.

