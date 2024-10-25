AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Mexico on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and five third-party candidates will compete for New Mexico’s five electoral votes, but the most competitive race on the ballot will likely be a U.S. House race that could determine control of the narrowly divided chamber. Democratic Rep. Gabriel Vasquez is seeking a second term in the 2nd Congressional District against the Republican he narrowly defeated in 2022, former Rep. Yvette Herrell. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, and a Herrell victory would complicate Democratic hopes to retake the chamber.

