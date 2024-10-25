Delta sues cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike over tech outage that canceled flights

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is suing the cybersecurity firm that has been blamed for causing a global technology outage this summer. Delta filed a lawsuit Friday in Georgia against CrowdStrike, saying CrowdStrike caused it to lose more than $500 million because of thousands of canceled flights. Delta says CrowdStrike cut corners by failing to test an update before sending it to Microsoft computers around the world. CrowdStrike has tried to turn the tables on Delta, questioning why Delta took longer than other airlines to recover from the outage. The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into claims about long waits on Delta help lines and reports that unaccompanied minors were stranded at airports.

