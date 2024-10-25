Freedom Caucus chair says he was taken out of context on legislature deciding presidential electors

The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus says news reports that quoted him saying the North Carolina Legislature should consider allocating the state’s presidential electors to Donald Trump before the votes are counted were taken out of context. The comments made by Representative Andy Harris of Maryland during a Republican Party dinner there were first reported by Politico. They came during an exchange with a pro-Trump activist who had given the keynote address. The activist suggested that legislatures in several states, including North Carolina, could convene on Election Day and allocate their state’s electors to Donald Trump. In response, Harris said, “for North Carolina, that makes a lot of sense.”

