Guitarist of heavy metal band Iced Earth avoids additional time behind bars in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A heavy metal guitarist who was part of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group when he joined the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has avoided additional time behind bars. Jon Ryan Schaffer was sentenced Friday to probation for his role in the attack. Schaffer was the first Jan. 6 defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in 2021. The judge who handed down his sentence and prosecutors credited the frontman of the band Iced Earth for his decision to quickly accept responsibility for his actions and cooperate with Justice Department officials investigating the riot.

