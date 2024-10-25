Skip to Content
Kurdish militants claim responsibility for deadly attack on Turkish defense firm

By
Published 4:03 AM

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — The banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party has claimed responsibility for an attack on the headquarters of a key defense company in Ankara that killed at least five people. A statement from the PKK’s military wing said Friday two members of its so-called “Immortal Battalion,” carried out the attack in response to Turkish “massacres.” The two assailants were also killed during the attack. Turkey retaliated to the attack by launching a series of aerial strikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Associated Press

