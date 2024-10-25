Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are ruled out again by Cowboys against Niners

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Star pass rusher Micah Parsons will miss another game for the Dallas Cowboys with a high ankle sprain, and the season debut for All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland will have to wait at least one more week.

Parsons and Bland were ruled out Friday for the game at San Francisco on Sunday night. It’s a third consecutive missed game for Parsons, who has been sidelined by injury for the first time in his career.

Bland is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery late in the preseason for a stress fracture in his foot. The third-year pro set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns.

The absence of Parsons will mean a third consecutive game for the Cowboys (3-3) without their top two pass rushers. DeMarcus Lawrence is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Parsons sprained the ankle in a 20-15 victory over the New York Giants and missed a win over Pittsburgh and a loss to Detroit. The only game the two-time All-Pro had missed previously was for COVID-19 in 2021, when Parsons was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks and rookie cornerback Caelen Carson are questionable against the 49ers (3-4) with shoulder injuries. Kendricks has missed one game, while Carson has been sidelined for three. Carson was Bland’s replacement to start the season.

