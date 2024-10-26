A suicide attack kills 4 security personnel in northwest Pakistan

PESHWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide attack at a checkpoint has killed four security personnel and injured five in the country’s northwest. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s car bombing. But suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who operate out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and mostly target the military and police. Police said the assault occurred in ​​North Waziristan and that the injured were in critical condition. In a separate incident, a remote-controlled bomb struck a military convoy in Tank district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No casualties were reported.

