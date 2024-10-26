Dejan Joveljic, Riqui Puig both have 2 goals and assist as Galaxy rout Rapids 5-0 in playoff opener

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig both had two goals and an assist to propel the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night in the opener of a best-of-three first-round series.

The second-seeded Galaxy took a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute and held it through halftime on a goal by Joveljic. Puig notched his first postseason assist on Joveljic’s second career postseason goal. Joveljic scored once in two appearances and eight minutes of action in the 2022 playoffs. It was Puig’s first assist in three postseason appearances — all starts.

John Nelson took a pass from fellow defender Miki Yamane and scored in the 52nd minute for a 2-0 lead. Puig followed with a goal two minutes later and LA cruised from there. Nelson netted his first postseason goal in his first appearance with the Galaxy. Nelson made two starts for FC Dallas in 2020. Yamane, a rookie, had six assists during the regular season. Joveljic picked up his first playoff assist on Puig’s netter.

Joveljic polished off his brace with an unassisted goal in the 75th minute. Puig followed with a goal in the 87th minute with an assist from rookie Gabriel Pec to complete the rout.

John McCarthy finished without a save but earned a clean sheet in his first postseason start in goal for the Galaxy. McCarthy’s only other playoff appearance came in a start for Inter Miami in 2020.

Zack Steffen saved six shots for the seventh-seeded Rapids in his ninth postseason start. The previous eight came with the Columbus Crew in 2017-18.

Colorado played without Djordje Mihailovic, who is out with an ankle injury.

The series resumes on Friday in Colorado.

