Frankie Muniz’s 1st race since landing full-time NASCAR ride spoiled by truck’s mechanical problems

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Frankie Muniz finished 33rd on Saturday in his first Truck Series race since the “Malcolm in the Middle” star announced he will become a full-time NASCAR racer next season. Muniz, who is 38, recently made the jump from part-time racer to a full slate in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. He made two starts for Reaume Brothers this season in the Truck Series. Muniz has said he is confident his team could be successful in this series, but Saturday’s race was marred by mechanical issues for his Toyota.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.