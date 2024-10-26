French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe starts restoring power after a strike prompted a blackout

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has said that power is being slowly restored after a worker’s strike shut down power. The blackout left its more than 370,000 inhabitants without electricity, officials said. Unionized workers have been on strike for nearly two months over salaries and other issues. Despite the power coming back, the government on Saturday continued to urge caution to residents, many of whom turned to generators for electricity. The blackout left some households without water and cell phone service was severely affected. Authorities have not said when everything will return to normal. The union did not respond to a request for comment.

