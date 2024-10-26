Gang coalition in Haiti spreads violence to Port-au-Prince neighborhood, setting fire to homes

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang coalition has reinforced its attacks on one of the few communities in Haiti’s capital not under control of criminal groups, seeking to take it over. After a week of clashes with the police in the Solino neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, members of the gang coalition, Viv Ansanm, attacked once again setting fire to several homes, as the national police union warned that the area was almost under control of the gunmen. As morning broke on Saturday, images from social media showed the neighborhood engulfed in smoke and flames. The attacks have displaced more than 10,000 people in the capital in just one week, according to a report released Thursday by the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration.

