Joel Edmundson scores twice to lead Kings past Utah 3-2

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Edmundson scored twice and Brandt Clarke had a goal and an assist, helping the Los Angeles Kings beat Utah 3-2 on Saturday.

Signed in free agency to provide more physicality on the blue line, Edmundson showed good offensive skill in his first career multigoal game. He got to the front of the crease to put Anze Kopitar’s pass into an open goal to make it 2-0 in the second period. He sent a shot from the blue line through traffic for a 3-1 lead early in the third.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the win. It was his first start in nearly two weeks after missing time because of a lower-body injury.

Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley scored for Utah in its third straight loss.

Takeaways

Utah: Nick Bjugstad made his Utah debut after missing the first eight games of the season with a back injury. Bjugstad had 22 goals and 23 assists last season for Arizona, so the middle-six center should be an important contributor going forward.

Kings: Kevin Fiala was benched for the final 4:05 of the second period and the entire third after taking his second penalty of the game, which led to Keller’s fifth goal. Coach Jim Hiller had warned playing time would be impacted for any King who continued to make unnecessary visits to the box.

Key moment

Kopitar’s helper marked his 1,220th point. He moved ahead of Jean Béliveau (1,219) into 45th on the NHL career scoring list.

Up next

Utah hosts the San Jose Sharks on Monday, and the Kings visit the Sharks on Tuesday.

