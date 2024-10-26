State alien land laws drive some China-born US citizens to rethink their politics

At least two dozen states have passed or proposed “alien land laws” targeting Chinese nationals and companies from purchasing property or land because of China’s status as a foreign adversary. Other countries are mentioned, but experts say China is the constant focus in political discussions. Mostly Republican legislators have pushed these laws amid growing fears of intelligence and economic threats from China. The country owns less than 1% of total foreign-owned farmland in the U.S. The laws are alienating some naturalized U.S. citizens of Chinese descent to the point that they are leaning Democratic. Many are afraid of being treated wrongly because of their ethnicity.

