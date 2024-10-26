Thousands gather for colorful celebration at Taiwan Pride parade
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands have gathered on the streets of Taipei for the Taiwan Pride parade, one of Asia’s largest annual celebrations of inclusivity. Attendees, many dressed in colorful costumes, walked waving flags and banners with messages of support for gender equality. Some hailed from across the region, from places like Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan. Taiwan has built a reputation as one of Asia’s most gender-inclusive places. The island democracy in 2019 was the first in Asia to legalize gay marriage after a yearslong campaign by gay rights advocates.