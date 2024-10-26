Trump refers to CNN’s Anderson Cooper by a woman’s first name

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is referring to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper by a woman’s first name. Since Cooper hosted a town hall with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Trump has referred to Cooper as “Allison” three times, including in a Friday post on his social media network. Cooper is an openly gay man. Trump appeared to be turning to a stereotype used against gay men as he closes his campaign trying to build a hypermasculine image to appeal to male voters.

