AP Top 25: Miami cracks top 5 for 1st time since 2017; Notre Dame, BYU and Texas A&M enter top 10

Miami has climbed to No. 5 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, its highest ranking since 2017. Notre Dame, BYU and Texas A&M moved into the top 10. Oregon, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State remain the top four teams. Washington State and Colorado are in the poll for the first time this season. Miami improved to 8-0 with its win over Florida State. The Hurricanes have been in the top 10 eight straight polls but not this high since they spent two weeks at No. 2 in November 2017.

