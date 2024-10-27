Bavarian tradition honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of farmers, horses and livestock

WARNGAU, Germany (AP) — Farmers and their horses have walked in a colorful parade through the small Bavarian town of Warngau to honor their patron saint, St. Leonhard. The traditional pilgrimage dates back centuries in Bavaria and Austria. It was revived in Warngau in 1983 after an 80-year break and takes place there each year on the fourth Sunday in October ahead of the annual Nov. 6 feast day. St. Leonhard is the patron saint of farmers, horses and livestock. Also known as St. Leonard of Noblac, he was a Frankish courtier who asked God to repel an invading army. He converted to Christianity after the miracle.

