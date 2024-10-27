Biden marks anniversary of Pittsburgh synagogue attack that killed 11

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked the sixth anniversary Saturday of a gunman’s attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers. As Biden did so, he criticized what he called an “appalling surge of antisemitism” amid the war in Gaza. The 2018 attack claimed the lives of 11 worshippers from Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life congregations, which shared space in the synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. Two worshippers and five responding police officers were also injured in the deadliest act of antisemitism in U.S. history. The attacker was sentenced to death last year after being convicted on 63 counts, including hate crimes resulting in death.

