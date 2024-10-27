Destruction of Lebanon-Syria border crossings in Israeli airstrikes creates difficulties
Associated Press
QUSAIR, Syria (AP) — A stream of refugees fleeing Lebanon to Syria have been crossing a narrow makeshift bridge in the Qusair area of Syria’s Homs province since the official border crossing was put out of commission by an Israeli strike two days earlier. The strike on the Jousieh crossing came after Masnaa, the main crossing between the two countries, was struck weeks earlier, rendering it non-operational. In late September, an Israeli airstrike struck the border crossing of Matraba in Lebanon’s northeast, forcing it to close. That leaves three functioning border crossings between the two countries.