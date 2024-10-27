Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in this year’s election are choosing between two conflicting visions of the United States being offered by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The outcome will impact how the country sees itself and how it’s viewed across the world. Since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris has pledged to chart a new way forward even as she has embraced many of his ideas about the middle class and abortion access. Republican Donald Trump wants to accomplish much of what he couldn’t during his time in the White House. He wants deeper corporate tax cuts, higher tariffs and more support for American fossil fuel development.

