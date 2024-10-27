Harris stays quiet on student loans as cancellation loses its political luster

WASHINGTON (AP) — In just a few years, the issue of student loan cancellation has gone from being a pillar of the Democratic Party to a political liability. The issue was once seen as a sure-fire way to energize young voters. Now it’s become a bludgeon wielded by Republicans who say canceling student loan debt gives an advantage to elites and comes at the expense of those who repaid their loans or didn’t attend college. Kamala Harris has largely steered clear of the issue during her campaign. That’s in sharp contrast to Joe Biden, who made student loan relief a big part of his 2020 campaign. Donald Trump has called Biden’s student loan plan a catastrophe.

