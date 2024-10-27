More than 120 killed in paramilitary rampage in east-central Sudan, UN and a doctors group say

CAIRO (AP) — A doctors group and the United Nations say fighters from the notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ran riot in east-central Sudan in a multi-day attack that killed more than 120 people in one town. It was the group’s latest attack against the Sudanese military after suffering a series of setbacks, losing ground to the military in the area. The U.N. said Saturday RSF fighters went on a rampage on the eastern and northern sides of Gezira province between Oct. 20-25, shooting at civilians and sexually attacking women and girls. The Doctors’ Union said that at least 124 people were killed and 200 others were wounded in the town of Sariha.

