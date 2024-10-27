Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the king

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A woman has appeared in an Australian court charged with assaulting the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week. The assault allegedly occurred on May 25 when independent Sen. Lidia Thorpe attended an Australian Rules Football match in her hometown of Melbourne.Ebony Bell appeared by a video link in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with two counts of recklessly causing injury and three counts of unlawful assault at a stadium. The 28-year-old remains free on bail until she appears in court next on Nov. 22.

