World Series off to best viewership start since 2017, averaging 14.55 million viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series is averaging 14.55 million viewers through two games, the best start for the Fall Classic since 2017.

Saturday’s 4-2 victory by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Yankees averaged 13.44 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming. That is a 65% increase over last year’s Game 2, which at 8.15 million was the second least-viewed World Series game on record.

It was the most-viewed Game 2 since 2018, when the Dodgers-Red Sox matchup averaged 13.51 million.

According to Nielsen, Saturday’s audience peaked at 16.35 million during the ninth inning.

The game had a 17.3 rating and 55 share in Los Angeles and 10.3 rating and 32 share in New York.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the audience viewing it at the time.

