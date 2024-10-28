49ers head into their bye on a winning note and with hopes of Christian McCaffrey’s return

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — While most of the San Francisco 49ers get the chance to rest during the bye week following a morale-boosting win over the Dallas Cowboys, this week could have a big impact on the second half of the season.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey will ramp up his rehabilitation after being sidelined all season with Achilles tendinitis and could be back next week if all goes well.

“He’s had no setbacks, so it looks like we’re on track,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “But we’re going to, he’s going to hit it hard this week while we’re gone and kind of simulate some practice stuff for himself. As long as it all goes good, hopefully we’ll get him back in practice next week.”

McCaffrey’s return would provide an even bigger lift than Sunday night’s 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that sent the 49ers (4-4) into their week off at .500 with a chance to make another big second-half push.

This marks the third straight season that San Francisco had a Week 9 bye and the 49ers are hoping for a repeat of a pattern from the past two seasons. The Niners had a 9-7 record before the bye in those two seasons, compared with 16-2 in the second half to fuel deep playoff runs.

San Francisco showed signs of getting back to that form on Sunday against the Cowboys, with the offense generating 223 yards rushing, the defense picking off Dak Prescott twice and special teams avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that plagued the team in several losses.

“I think we all wish our record was a little bit better, but that’s just where it is,” tight end George Kittle said. “That’s our reality. Getting a win tonight was huge and it gives you confidence. I think there’s a lot of things that we’re going try to clean up, myself included. I think we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

What’s working

Takeaways. The Niners got interceptions from Ji’Ayir Brown and Deommodore Lenoir, marking the third straight game with at least two INTs. This is the first time since 2014 that San Francisco had multiple INTs in three straight games.

What needs help

Closing out games. The Niners blew 10-point leads in the fourth quarter against the Rams and Cardinals and were in danger of an even bigger collapse against Dallas. San Francisco entered the fourth quarter with a 27-10 lead but was up only 30-24 after allowing two quick TD drives by the Cowboys. The defense responded by forcing four straight incomplete passes to seal the game but it shouldn’t have gotten that close.

Stock up

RB Isaac Guerendo running the ball. The fourth-round rookie stepped up in the second half with Jordan Mason nursing a shoulder injury. Guerendo had 14 carries for 85 yards and his first career TD and helped run out the clock again by sliding inbounds instead of scoring after converting a third-down run with just over a minute left.

Stock down

Guerendo blocking. As well as he did with the ball in his hands, Guerendo made a big blunder late in the game that could have cost the Niners the game. He failed to pick up a blitz by DeMarvion Overshown with San Francisco protecting a six-point lead late. Overshown hit Purdy from the blind side and nearly caused a fumble that could have given Dallas the ball in prime position for a winning score. Purdy managed to hold onto the ball, but Guerendo might not get as many pass-blocking chances going forward.

Injuries

Mason will be reevaluated after the bye after aggravating the shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the second half in Week 6 at Seattle. … WR Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique) will be reevaluated after the bye. … LB Dee Winters is in concussion protocol. … WR Chris Conley (hamstring) is week to week. … CB Renardo Green (ankle) is day to day. … WR Jauan Jennings (hip) is expected back after the bye after missing the last two games.

Key number

179 — The Niners got 179 yards from scrimmage from rookies, with Guerendo getting 102 and Ricky Pearsall 77. It was the sixth-most yards from scrimmage for San Francisco rookies in any game since the merger, excluding 1987 replacement player games. The record was 255 — all by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice — on Dec. 9, 1985, against the Rams.

What’s next

The 49ers return from their bye with a trip to Tampa Bay on Nov. 10.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL