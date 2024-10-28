Mother crashes car through Australian school fence, killing a child and injuring 4 others

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say a mother collecting a child crashed a car through a Melbourne school fence on Tuesday, fatally injuring one child and leaving four others seriously hurt. The 40-year-old mother had collected a child from the Auburn South Primary School and was making a U-turn on the road outside when she crashed through a fence and into an outdoors table where five children were seated after 2:30 p.m. local time. An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later died. Two girls aged 11, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver was arrested at the scene and remained in custody.

