Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in digital ads aimed at young voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats are spending about $500,000 for a last-minute push to persuade voters in battleground states to reject third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West. The Democratic National Committee says the digital ads will run on Instagram and YouTube, targeting younger voters and college campuses. They use video of Trump from a June rally in Philadelphia, when he said he likes West and Stein because they take votes from Democrats. Democrats were stung by narrow losses in 2000 and 2016 that many blame in part on left-leaning voters backing Green Party candidates. Green Party nominee Jill Stein said during a stop in Phoenix on Monday that the Democratic campaign against her is an attack on free speech.

